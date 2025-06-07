ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Down 9.8% – What’s Next?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.15 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61.40 ($0.83). 15,749,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 4,532,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.10 ($0.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.80) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of £453.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.27.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

