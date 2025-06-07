Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 50,320 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,320 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $401.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.11 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

