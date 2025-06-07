Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 79,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $590.03 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $591.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,067. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

