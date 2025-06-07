Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.24.

Danaher Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE DHR opened at $196.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.34 and its 200-day moving average is $212.34. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

