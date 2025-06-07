iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

