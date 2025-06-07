First Affirmative Financial Network Has $540,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 312,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,875,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $557.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $413.52 and a one year high of $616.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $521.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,443 shares of company stock worth $12,692,195 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.