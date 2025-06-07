Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $44,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 56,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 96,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Bank of America by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 45,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $339.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

