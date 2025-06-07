Constitution Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,082.46.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $990.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $925.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $973.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $752.30 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,261,628.34. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.