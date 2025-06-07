Constitution Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,082.46.
BlackRock Price Performance
NYSE BLK opened at $990.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $925.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $973.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $752.30 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,261,628.34. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
