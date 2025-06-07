Evexia Wealth LLC Buys 54 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.7% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $303.24 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.03 and a 200-day moving average of $484.21.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other news, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,081,295.01. This represents a 14.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

