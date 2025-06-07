4,532 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

