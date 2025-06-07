Gleason Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gleason Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $41,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,256,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.89. The company has a market cap of $275.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

