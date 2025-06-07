Joule Financial LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $85.35 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3195 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

