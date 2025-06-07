Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 784,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,259,516,000 after purchasing an additional 548,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,448,030,000 after purchasing an additional 718,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $89.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.19. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 88.41%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

