Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,564,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $267.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.96 and a 52-week high of $273.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.33%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

