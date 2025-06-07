Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after buying an additional 1,233,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after buying an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,587,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $481.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.45. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

