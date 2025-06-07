Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 7,570 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 141.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,169,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,269,000. Amundi boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,369 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

