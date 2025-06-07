Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.91.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 399,008 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

