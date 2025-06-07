Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 143 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after buying an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in RTX by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,340,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

