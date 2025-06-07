Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Increases Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Entergy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR opened at $82.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $88.38.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

