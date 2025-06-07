First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 385 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $178.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average of $175.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

