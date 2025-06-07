Curat Global LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after buying an additional 4,464,590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after buying an additional 4,298,530 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $181.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $183.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

