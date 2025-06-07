Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $166,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,074,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $370.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $371.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

