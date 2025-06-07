Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 240 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Paychex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in Paychex by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $159.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.