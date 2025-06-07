Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $108.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

