Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Walmart by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Walmart by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,960,000 after acquiring an additional 599,257 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $779.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.84.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.16.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

