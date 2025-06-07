Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Paul D. Fabara Sells 46,214 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $370.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $371.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.45 and its 200-day moving average is $335.50.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
