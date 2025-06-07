Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Paul D. Fabara Sells 46,214 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $370.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $371.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.45 and its 200-day moving average is $335.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

