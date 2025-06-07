Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 761 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.68. The company has a market capitalization of $372.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

