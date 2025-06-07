Promising Telecom Stocks To Follow Now – June 6th

Broadcom, Zscaler, CyberArk Software, ServiceNow, Quantum Computing, Arista Networks, and Palo Alto Networks are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services such as voice calling, mobile and fixed-line data transmission, broadband internet, and cable or satellite TV. These stocks typically appeal to investors seeking steady dividend income and long-term growth driven by consumer and business demand for connectivity. Their performance can be influenced by regulatory changes, technological advances, and capital-intensive infrastructure investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $10.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.71. 27,040,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,048,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.65.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.61. 1,607,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,828. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,218.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.86.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $10.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.82 and its 200 day moving average is $348.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -206.49 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $421.00.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $15.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,033.48. The company had a trading volume of 391,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $915.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $974.91. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of Quantum Computing stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,735,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,549,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 3.74. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.55. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.10. 1,845,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,257. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.06. The company has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a PE ratio of 112.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

