Sivia Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 3,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $495,817.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,822,217.35. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,894,925 shares of company stock worth $369,820,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $135.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.16. The company has a market cap of $301.41 billion, a PE ratio of 672.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.