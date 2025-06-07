Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading 25.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 76 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 75.40 ($1.02). 8,364,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 2,253,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.95 ($0.81).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 7,000 ($94.70) to GBX 6,000 ($81.17) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £795.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 2.40 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Giles Wilson purchased 32,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,625.60 ($23,844.16). Insiders bought a total of 33,206 shares of company stock worth $1,792,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking

for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage

and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of

empowerment and their own individual attitude.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

