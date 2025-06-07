Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 646 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,724 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 972,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,385,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,329,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $252.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.82 and a 200 day moving average of $234.22. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

