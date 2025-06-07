Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 59,219 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.70 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.