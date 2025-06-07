Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 496 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Galvan Research reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

