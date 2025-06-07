Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 771 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stablepoint Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $62.82 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

