Disciplined Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 39,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $265.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $738.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.68 and its 200-day moving average is $249.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

