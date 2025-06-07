Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Up 38.2% – Time to Buy?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 38.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 13,137,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,400% from the average daily volume of 875,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$243.03 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

