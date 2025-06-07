Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.18 and a twelve month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

