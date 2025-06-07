Successful Portfolios LLC Buys 430 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

