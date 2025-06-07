The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Progressive were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Progressive by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.59.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total value of $435,861.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,024 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,663.84. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,025,375.28. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $10,367,074 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PGR opened at $279.19 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

