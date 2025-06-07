Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $273,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of APO stock opened at $133.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.