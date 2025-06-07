Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 214.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,851 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 29.6% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrien Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

