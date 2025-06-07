ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Steven Vattuone Sells 2,448 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $13,439.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,624.20. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Steven Vattuone sold 22,048 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $122,366.40.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,692 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $25,993.68.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 7,316 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $40,969.60.

On Monday, June 2nd, Steven Vattuone sold 4,051 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $22,847.64.

ONTF stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.66. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

ON24 announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ON24 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 830,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 127,010 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,659,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after buying an additional 329,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

