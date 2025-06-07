Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Increased by Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC

Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 6.7% of Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.87 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.13.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

