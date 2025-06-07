Pines Wealth Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pines Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $223.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.