RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $585,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,124,000 after purchasing an additional 438,537 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,906,000 after purchasing an additional 78,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,885,000 after purchasing an additional 752,275 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $119.48 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.78.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

