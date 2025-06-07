Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 104,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 104,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.
Imagine Lithium Company Profile
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
