Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,743,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,209 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.