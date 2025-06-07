Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $46,474.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,013.45. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,439. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $66.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.