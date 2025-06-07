JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Raised by Strategent Financial LLC

Strategent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 15.8% of Strategent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategent Financial LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,006,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.