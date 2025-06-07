Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.9% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:PM opened at $181.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $183.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

